The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 34,705 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 668,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after buying an additional 183,250 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 20.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 206,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 617.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 96,302 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 633,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,365,000 after purchasing an additional 399,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,724.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

