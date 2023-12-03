The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE RS opened at $278.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $196.11 and a 12 month high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

