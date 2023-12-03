The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6,433.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $102.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

