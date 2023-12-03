Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of Textron worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

