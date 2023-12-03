Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Tenable worth $50,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Tenable Stock Performance

Tenable stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

