Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 29th

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

Telephone and Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Telephone and Data Systems has a payout ratio of -154.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to earn ($1.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -73.3%.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,393,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,147,000 after purchasing an additional 519,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $165,266,000 after purchasing an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,303,000 after buying an additional 246,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

