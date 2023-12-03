Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.12. Approximately 44,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 35,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
Several equities analysts have commented on SYZ shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
