Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,373 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.26% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPH

Insider Activity at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.