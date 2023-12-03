Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,727,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after purchasing an additional 87,202 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $93.78 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

