Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 108,281 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

