SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

