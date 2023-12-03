Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 11,980,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Sonos Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.68, a PEG ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Sonos in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sonos by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

