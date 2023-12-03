Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Sonos worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sonos by 3.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,615,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,169,000 after purchasing an additional 162,684 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,400,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,967,000 after buying an additional 246,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,735,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,918,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,869 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -156.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

