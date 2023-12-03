SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 26,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

