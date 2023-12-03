SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in November

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SEDG opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. HSBC lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.48.
View Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.