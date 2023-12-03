Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Short Interest Up 27.3% in November

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Smart for Life Stock Down 43.6 %

SMFL opened at $1.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Smart for Life has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $189.00.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Institutional Trading of Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 601,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 128.00% of Smart for Life as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.