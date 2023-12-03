Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Short Interest Down 20.5% in November

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGHT. William Blair cut Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered Sight Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 246,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $815,355.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,932.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 65,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after buying an additional 437,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

