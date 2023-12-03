Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Rises By 17.9%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $545.96 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $564.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.51 and a 200-day moving average of $460.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.