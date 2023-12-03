Short Interest in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Declines By 23.3%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SLNG opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The company has a market cap of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 0.12.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 337.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

