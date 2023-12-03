Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declines By 17.8%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $221.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 62.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAMG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

