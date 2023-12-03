Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Declines By 17.2%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the October 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

