Short Interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Drops By 16.7%

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth $1,042,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 123,400.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

