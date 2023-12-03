Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Grows By 6.5%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,148 shares of company stock valued at $211,194. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 577,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $409.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

