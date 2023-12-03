Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Up 20.6% in November

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 6,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Sharecare Price Performance

NASDAQ SHCR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.71.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.47 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 25.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sharecare will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Sharecare Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

