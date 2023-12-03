Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Update

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 182,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Senstar Technologies by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNT opened at $1.13 on Friday. Senstar Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Senstar Technologies Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. The company offers Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (PIDS), fence mounted, buried, and free standing; PIDS fence sensor with intelligent perimeter LED based lighting; common operating platform for video management software, including intelligent video analytics applications, PIDS, and electronic access control systems; security thermal imaging observation and surveillance systems; and life safety and alarm systems.

