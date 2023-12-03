Sei Investments Co. Sells 206,667 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 206,667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of NOV worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,904 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays downgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.