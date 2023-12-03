Sei Investments Co. Sells 194 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.26% of EnPro Industries worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

Shares of NPO stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.74 and a 12 month high of $144.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.51.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

