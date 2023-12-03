Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of YETI worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.94.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.31.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. Research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

