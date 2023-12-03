Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $141.04 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.14.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

