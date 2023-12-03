Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,342 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of XPEL worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XPEL by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,388,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $46.91 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.89.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,968,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

