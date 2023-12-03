Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,450 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

