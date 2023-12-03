Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,176 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.42% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

SCRM stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

