Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,470 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

