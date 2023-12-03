Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,631 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Moelis & Company worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,487,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MC stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

