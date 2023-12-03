Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,718 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Yelp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 44.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,100 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 42.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,310 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 396.9% in the first quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,132,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,940,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,819,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,928 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

