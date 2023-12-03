Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGDVV) Trading 13.7% Higher

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGDVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.74. 588,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 208,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Safe and Green Development Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73.

Safe and Green Development Company Profile

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single or multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

