Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Ryder System worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after purchasing an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $108.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Articles

