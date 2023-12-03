Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

