Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Update

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 31st total of 11,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $172,956.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 10,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $384,309.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,438.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $172,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $46,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $724,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,312,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

