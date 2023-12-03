Reviewing Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cortexyme and Aptose Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.32 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.93) -0.34

Aptose Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cortexyme, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53% Aptose Biosciences N/A -230.97% -142.96%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Cortexyme and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cortexyme and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cortexyme 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,316.04%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Cortexyme.

Risk and Volatility

Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Cortexyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cortexyme beats Aptose Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

