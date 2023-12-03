Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after acquiring an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Range Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

