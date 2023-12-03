ProShare Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $146,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,109,435.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $146,073.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,109,435.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,474 over the last three months. 11.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

