ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $94,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSFS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

