PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,660,000 after buying an additional 18,984,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $184,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

