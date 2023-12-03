PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock worth $117,219,266. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $435.23 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.02 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.58 and its 200-day moving average is $368.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

