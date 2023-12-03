Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $104.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.80 and a 1-year high of $116.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

