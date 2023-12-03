Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

