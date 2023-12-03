Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,824,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $169.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

