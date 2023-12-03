Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $48.37 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

