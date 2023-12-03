Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,277 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7,981.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

