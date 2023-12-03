Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after purchasing an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,798,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,924,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,309,000 after purchasing an additional 406,586 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares in the company, valued at $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PK opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.